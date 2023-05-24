VAIBHAVI UPADHYAYA DIES IN TRAGIC CAR ACCIDENT TV INDUSTRY MOURNS LOSS OF THE ACTOR

Mumbai: Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, best known for her role in the popular TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, lost her life in a car accident. The unfortunate news was shared by producer JD Majethia. In a post on Instagram Story, he informed that the mishap took place in North India.

"Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as Jasmine of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. RIP Vaibhavi (sic)," reads JD Majethia's post.

Reacting to the tragic news, Rupali Ganguly has expressed shock at the sudden demise of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya. taking to her Instgaram stories, she shared a picture of Vaibhavi and wrote 'Gone too soon.'

Meanwhile, actor Deven Bhojani also tweeted, "Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay, popularly known as " Jasmine " of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north a few hours back. Rest in peace Vaibhavi"Earlier JD Majethia informed in his story on his social media handle about her demise and wrote, "Unbelievable that life can be so unpredictable. A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay very popularly known as 'Jasmine' of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north and the family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. Rest in peace Vaibhavi.."

More details regarding her demise are awaited. Vaibhavi had also worked alongside Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak film in 2020 and Timir (2023). The news of Vaibhavi's demise comes a few days after actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Andheri, Mumbai on May 22. (With agency inputs)