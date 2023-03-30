Hyderabad: Vaani Kapoor, who starred in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, is set to make her digital debut with YRF Entertainment's new series Mandala Murders. Gopi Puthran of Mardaani 2 fame will be directing the show, which is billed as a gritty crime thriller. Vaibhav Raj Gupta, best known for the SonyLIV series Gullak, will also feature in Mandala Murders.

According to a press statement issued by the producers, Rana Naidu actor Surveen Chawla and Gullak star Jameel Khan have also been cast in key parts in the series, which is envisioned as a multi-season drama. Manan Rawat, who previously worked as an assistant director on a number of Yash Raj Films (YRF) movie productions, has been hired to co-direct the series.

Taking to Instagram, Vaani posted: 'Going in for the KILL (literally) for my debut OTT show!! I'm very excited to be a part @yrfentertainment's new series #MandalaMurders, a gritty crime thriller that will keep you guessing!'

Filming for Mandala Murders will begin in Uttar Pradesh. The production will subsequently travel to Delhi and then Mumbai to complete the filming. The series is the second release from YRF Entertainment, the production company's newly created digital subsidiary.

The Railway Men, their first digital series, is slated as a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal petrol disaster. It stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma, and Babil Khan. Talking about Vaani, the Shudh Desi Romance actor was most recently seen in the historical drama Shamshera, which starred Ranbir Kapoor. Previous to that, she was cast as a trans lady in filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

