VAANI KAPOOR CLOCKS IN 35TH BIRTHDAY WITH BFFS RAASHII KHANNA AKANSHA RANJAN ANUSHKA RANJAN IN DUBAI

Hyderabad: Vaani Kapoor, the incredibly accomplished and gorgeous actress, turns 35 today. Vaani has appeared in films such as War, Befikre, Bell Bottom, and others since making her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Shuddh Desi Romance opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She recently received widespread acclaim for her performance as a transwoman in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Vaani rushed off to Dubai with her best friends Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan, and Raashii Khanna to celebrate her birthday in style. The beautiful actor celebrated her 35th birthday yesterday night in Dubai. Vaani took a vacation from her professional obligations and went on a relaxing getaway with her girlfriends.

The War 2 actor, who is known for her simplicity, surprised her fans with a glittering low neck line gown to celebrate her birthday. "While Vaani usually prefers low-key celebrations, this birthday calls for something extraordinary," a source told a news wire. As per the source, "Vaani and her friends are getting ready for an exciting trip to Dubai, full with luxury shopping, gourmet dining, and hotel lounging. The agenda also includes dune buggy racing, desert excursions, and other activities."

Raashii Khanna and Anushka Ranjan, Vaani's friends, have now shared more photos from her birthday event. Vaani can be seen in a stunning silver gown with minimum makeup and a top bun, having a great time in what appears to be a fancy restaurant. Sharing the happy pictures, Raashii captioned it, "Normal from far, far from normal!! Happy birthday, my dear sister. @_vaanikapoor_ I wish you all the joy in the world, now and forever."

On the other hand, Anushka dropped more photos from the party writing, "Happy Birthday Vaanssss!! You're far from normal, and normal from far but you're always a light of sunshine to me. Best wishes for the future!"

On the work front, Vaani is preparing for her OTT project Mandala Murders with YRF. She also has a host of new films and OTT projects lined up.

