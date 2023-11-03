Va Va Voom song out: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor bring retro vibes in The Archies dance number
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: The makers of The Archies have finally unveiled the second song from the movie, following the first song Sunoh. Titled Va Va Voom, this lively tune presents a retro dance number in which the entire cast joins together to shake their legs. The lead cast, including Agastya Nanda, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda, are featured in the song.
Va Va Voom, the two-minute and twenty-two-second-long song sung by Tejas, is a contagious tune that promises to stay with you long after you finish listening to it. It is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, with the lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar. The cast, adorned in period costumes, forms a circle that resembles a merry-go-round, setting the stage for an energetic dance routine.
The Archies boasts an impressive ensemble cast with Khushi Kapoor taking on the role of Betty Cooper, while Suhana Khan portrays Veronica Lodge, and Agastya Nanda embodies Archie Andrews. Additional cast members include Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley, and Aditi 'Dot' Saigal as Ethel Muggs. Interestingly, Khushi, Suhana, and Agastya will be making their acting debuts with this film.
Through its debut track Sunoh, The Archies introduced us to these fascinating characters and their vibrant world in a blend of uplifting and soothing tones. The anticipation for the movie keeps growing, fueled by the new song Va Va Voom, and more promotional materials are set to be released. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 7.