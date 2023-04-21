Hyderabad The coveted Twitter blue tick has was taken down for all the major national figures including Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan As a safeguard against impersonation these blue checkmarks were freely given to journalists public figures and celebrities This is just one of many new rules and regulations that was implemented after Elon Musk took control of the microblogging platform The biggest names in Bollywood have shared the same fate as a result of Elon Musk In addition to others Salman Khan Shah Rukh Khan Amitabh Bachchan Deepika Padukone A R Rahman Rajnikanth and Alia Bhatt have all lost their blue Twitter ticks The internet had a meme fest with stars loosing blue ticks on their Twitter accounts Some of the funny responses on twitter regarding Bollywood celebs loosing their authentication mark are shared belowActing on the new rules Twitter CEO Elon Musk launched a crackdown on legacy blue ticks on April 20 2023 depriving many celebrities of the blue checkmark The verified credential can only be kept on a user s profile if they have a paid subscription to Twitter Blue Several celebrities have lost their blue tick marks as a result of this decision though some still paid to keep themOnly those who have paid for the premium Twitter Blue membership will still have this blue tick on their profiles Since this announcement a lot of people have used Twitter to share funny responses Many people were also disappointed about the loss of the blue tick On Twitter the phrase blue tick also started trending giving way to memes Many fans took this opportunity to take a dig at celebs