URVASHI RAUTELA UNVEILS CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023 TROPHY BECOMES FIRST ACTOR TO DO SO

Hyderabad: After turning heads with her stunning outfits at the Cannes 2023 film festival and the IIFA 2023, actor Urvashi Rautela has now become the first actress to unveil the Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy against the iconic backdrop of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

Urvashi resorted to social media to celebrate the big occasion with her fans. She shared a photo of herself wearing a beige, shimmering body-hugging gown and posed with the World Cup Trophy.

"FIRST ACTOR TO OFFICIALLY LAUNCH & UNVEIL 'CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023 TROPHY' AT THE EIFFEL TOWER IN PARIS FRANCE #trulyhumbled Thank you, @icc, @cricketworldcup, and @france_cricket," she captioned the photo.

Urvashi was genuinely humbled and appreciative to the ICC for the opportunity to unveil the trophy. Fans were overjoyed to see this and poured love in her comment section, where one fan said, "You are the only one who launched the trophy at Effiel tower at France so proud moment for all urvashians ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @urvashirautela your parents are also proud to see you ❤️❤️❤️"

Heaping praises on the actor's look, a fan wrote: "U look more mesmerizing than eiffel tower." Another fan of hers commented: "two trophies." Many admirers of the Hate Story 4 actor also dropped heart and fire emoticons.

The Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy, a symbol of cricketing excellence and sportsmanship, gleamed in the soft, twilight glow of the Eiffel Tower. On the professional front, Urvashi co-starred with actor Randeep Hooda in the online series Inspector Avinash. The show is currently streaming on the OTT service JioCinema.

