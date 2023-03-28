Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela had once again come under the ire of netizens with her recent public appearance. Controversy's favourite child Urvashi was seen with American singer Jason Derulo in Mumbai heading to a restaurant. With her videos and pictures going viral in no time, Diet Sabya took a dig at her saying that Urvashi's dedication to fame is unmatched, implying that her spotting with Jason is for the cameras and that the actor is hungry for attention and being in the news.

Urvashi Rautela spotted with American singer Jason Derulo; Diet Sabya says her 'dedication to fame is unmatched'

The two were seen arriving in a car. Urvashi and Jason even posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue. For the outing, Urvashi opted for a grey metallic tank top, which she paired with black shiny partly-transparent fitted pants. The Hate Story 4 actress completed her look with diamond earrings, bracelets and rings and a neatly tied ponytail. On the other hand, the American singer was spotted in a black sweatshirt over grey ripped jeans.

After the paparazzi videos were uploaded online, netizens thronged to the comment section. Following the infamous spat between Urvashi and star cricketer Rishabh Pant, a social media user wrote: 'Jason be like- mera haath mat pakad.' Another one commented: Kuch to baat hogi Rishab bhai me! inko friendzone kar dia.' Many netizens also felt her dress was inappropriate. Commenting on her dressing sense, a user wrote: 'Not fit on her why she is wering this bad clothes (sic).'

A number of people on the internet were curious as to what was Urvashi doing with Jason Derulo. Others even failed to identify the singer and wondered who he was. For the unversed, Urvashi and Jason are friends and know each other for a long time now as the Great Grand Masti actor has collaborated with the Talk Dirty fame singer for an upcoming music single titled Jaanu.

Also read: Urvashi Rautela twirls at airport, gets trolled: 'Cringy version of Uorfi Javed'