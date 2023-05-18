URVASHI RAUTELA SHIMMERS AT CANNES ON DAY 2 AFTER HITTING BACK AT TROLLS FOR ALLIGATOR NECKPIECE

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela walked the red carpet at the premiere of the film Kaibutsu (Monster) during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Urvashi Rautela made her second red carpet-appearance on Wednesday. She opted for a bright orange ruffled gown with a billowing design.

She wore her hair in a bun, and ditched meme-worthy accessories and kept her look sleek this time. In the meantime, Urvashi's first-day look at the film festival caused quite a stir on social media. She walked the red carpet at Cannes in a pink ruffled gown. And though her gown was scintillating, it was her crocodile choker, on the other hand, that drew everyone's attention.

Her alligator necklace became the subject of numerous memes on social media. To respond to the growing criticism, Urvashi took to her Instagram account to share her side of the story. The Hate Story 4 actor responded in her Instagram story, "To all members of the media, I have sentiments attached with my high-jeweled crocodile masterpiece necklace."

The actor made her debut at Cannes last year. Sharing pictures of herself from the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2022, Urvashi wrote, "Cannes Film Festival Day 1. Snow white lewk."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chhillar, reality TV star Sakshi Pradhan, and content creators Dolly Singh and Ruhee Dosani are among the many Indian stars who will attend the Cannes Film Festival this year. Urvashi Rautela, who has competed in a few beauty pageants, is most known for her roles in films such as Singh Saab The Great, Great Grand Masti, and Hate Story 4, to mention a few. She has also been in a few popular music videos.

