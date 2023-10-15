Urvashi Rautela seeks help as she 'lost 24 carat real gold iphone' at Narendra Modi Stadium during India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match
Hyderabad: On Sunday, Urvashi Rautela took to social media to seek help as she lost her phone at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The actor had gone to witness the epic showdown between India vs Pakistan on Saturday during which she seemingly lost her phone.
📱 Lost my 24 carat real gold i phone at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad! 🏟️ If anyone comes across it, please help. Contact me ASAP! 🙏 #LostPhone #AhmedabadStadium #HelpNeeded #indvspak@modistadium @ahmedabadpolice— URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) October 15, 2023
In a social media post, the actor notified her followers about losing her phone during India vs Pakistan match and also sent out a request to return it if found. In her post, Urvashi wrote, "Lost my 24-carat real gold iPhone at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad! If anyone comes across it, please help. Contact me ASAP! 🙏 #LostPhone #AhmedabadStadium #HelpNeeded #indvspak." She also tagged the social media handles of Narendra Modi Statidum and Ahmedabad Police on her post and requested her followers to tag those who could be of any help.
On Saturday, Urvashi shared a video while on her way to the Narendra Modi Stadium flaunting tickets for the match. Later, the actor also treated her fans with a glimpse of her enjoying the India vs Pakistan match donning a blue bodycon ensemble.
Interestingly, Urvashi's visit to Ahmedabad to enjoy the India vs Pakistan match comes after a few weeks of her denying that she doesn't 'watch cricket' while taking a veiled dig at Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. After denying not being a fan of the most revered sport in India, Urvashi also attended the India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup in Dubai.