URVASHI RAUTELA GETS GROOVY AT AIRPORT NASEEM SHAHS FANS HAVE THE MOST HILARIOUS REACTION

Hyderabad A video of Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela from Mumbai airport is going viral on social media The actor who is known for social media shenanigans and being paparazzi friendly was seen getting groovy as she got papped at the airport Interestingly Urvashi s airport video evoked hilarious reactions from fans of Pakistani cricketer Naseem ShahOn Tuesday a video of Urvashi went viral after a paparazzo shared it on Instagram The actor is seen donning a red outfit with a front slit Urvashi is looking gorgeous as ever in her airport look which she rounded off with a pair of cool shades and ballerine flats The actor was seen in a playful mood as she was snapped at the airportSoon after Urvashi s video landed on social media it garnered a motley of reactions from netizens and apparently a few from the other side of the border Reacting to Urvashi s playful airport appearance a netizen wrote Urvashi se bolo hamare Naseem Ka peecha Chor de🙂🙂 while another said Bach ke rehna naseem miyan READ Fans chant Rishabh Pant s name as Urvashi Rautela enjoys DC vs MI match in Mumbai watch videoFor unversed Urvashi and Naseem dating rumours went rife after the actor wished the cricketer on his birthday Naseem however had denied knowing Urvashi earlier but seemed to have changed his mind later The Pakistani fast bowler had apparently sent the actor a marriage proposal when asked about Urvashi during a media interaction On the work front Urvashi recently made headlines for being spotted with international star Jason Derulo The actor and American singer will be collaborating for Soniye an international music video that is going to be released soon