URVASHI RAUTELA ASKS WHY TO THANK GOD URVASHI IS NOT HERE PLACARD AFTER RISHABH PANTS APPEARANCE AT IPL MATCH

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor and model Urvashi Rautela frequently receives trolls for attending the cricket stadiums, usually when Rishabh Pant plays for the Indian team or the IPL team. While Urvashi is known for leaving cryptic posts that seem to be referring to Rishabh, she recently came across a woman holding a placard that purportedly hinted at her troubled equation with Rishabh.

Taking to Instagram, Urvashi Rautela, who is rumoured to have dated cricketer Rishabh Pant in the past, posted a photo of a woman's placard from a recent IPL match that Pant attended. The cricketer, who has been recovering after a recent mishap, showed up to an IPL match to support his team, Delhi Capitals. "Thank God Urvashi is not here," read a banner held by one of the cricketer's supporters at the venue. On her Instagram, Urvashi posted a photo of the fan's placard with a caption that read, "Why?"

As soon as the actor shared the post, a number of social media users flocked to the comment section to describe the meaning behind the message. Some users even mocked her by referring to her as an attention seeker. However, many people defended Urvashi, stating that she has represented the country in various ways and has made India proud.

A user commented, "This is not good agr rishab pant india ko represents karra hai to @urvashirautela bhi koi sadak chhap ladki nahi hai jo is trah se usko troll karre ho wo bhi India ki pride hai miss wolrd aise nahi ban jate log trollers ko maza lena hai lekin ye dekho ki maza kisse karre ho badnami khud ke desh ki ho rhi hai." Another commented, "No competition for Urvashi Her spirit and stubbornness is on a high range.."