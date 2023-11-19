Hyderabad: The excitement surrounding the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final is increasing with every passing second. Bollywood celebrities are also eager to witness the Men in Blue play and give their best performance for the trophy in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Sunday. Numerous Bollywood A-listers and celebrities from Urvashi Rautela, Ayushmann Khurrana to Anil Kapoor expressed their enthusiasm and anticipation for the hosts of the World Cup 2023.

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela shared her anticipation for the World Cup final between India and Australia, expressing her hope for her country's victory. Speaking to a news agency, she stated, "I am extremely excited. I am confident that India will bring home the trophy."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is also optimistic about Team India's performance in the World Cup 2023 final against Australia. He sent his best wishes to the Men in Blue through a video message, stating, "It is India vs Australia today. The entire world will witness India's victory. We will emerge as winners, without a doubt." Kher expressed his enthusiasm through an impactful poetry in Hindi.

Many celebrities took to their social media handles to extend their wishes to Team India for the final match between the host country and Australia. The grand finale of the mouth watering tournament is scheduled for Sunday in Ahmedabad.

Fresh from the success of Dreamgirl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his official Instagram handle and shared a story with the caption, "Going to see the #IndVsAus #WorldCup2023 finals at the spectacular Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad with a lot of hope in my heart. I don't think any Indian has forgotten 2003. So, this is a grudge match.. Come on India let's bring it home again boys!"

Similarly, acclaimed film director Madhur Bhandarkar took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to wish the team the very best. Music Composer Pritam Chakraborty also extended his best wishes to the 'Men in Blue' ahead of the highly-anticipated World Cup final between India and Australia on Sunday. As one of the celebrities lined up for performances before and during the tournament finale, he will be present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on this blockbuster Sunday. He expressed his thoughts, saying, "Any match featuring India and Australia garners great anticipation, especially when both teams meet in the World Cup final. I wish luck to both teams but would love to witness India's victory. However, since I am scheduled to perform at the stadium, I might miss some parts of the action during the first half of the match on Sunday. My message to Team India is: play well and raise our flag high."