Hyderabad: Wishes continue to pour in as Ram Charna celebrates his 38th birthday today. From family, friends, and colleagues from the film industry, people close to the actor took to social media to wish the actor on his birthday. While Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela did share the Game Changer title poster and her star husband's first look from the film, she was yet to wish him on social media. Before the day ends, Upasana took to Instagram to wish Ram Charan on his birthday.

Upasana, who lovingly calls Ram Charan Mr. C, penned a short and sweet birthday post for the actor. The entrepreneur also shared a set of two unseen pictures with Ram Charan whom she called her "bestie." Extending birthday wishes to Ram Charan, his wifey wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday Bestie ❤️ @alwaysramcharan."

Earlier, Upasana shared a couple of videos of Ram Charan from his pre-birthday celebrations on the sets of Game Changer. She also shared videos of fans from Japan and the USA celebrating Ram Charan's birthday with great enthusiasm. Amid a number of posts featuring Ram Charan on her IG story, Upasana, however, delayed her birthday post for hubby. Fans can't complain though as she shared unseen pictures with Ram Charan on his birthday.

READ | Game Changer makers treat Ram Charan with first look poster, actor says, Couldn't have asked for better gift'

Ram Charan and Upasana are all set to embrace parenthood in a few months. The couple, who tied the knot in June 2012, will be welcoming their first child together soon. Upasana and Ram Charan announced their pregnancy via social media last December. Back then, the couple had shared a note signed by their parents -- Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela and Shobana and Anil Kamineni.