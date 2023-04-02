Hyderabad: RRR star Ram Charan and Upasana Konideal are married for over a decade now but the couple certainly knows how to keep the spark alive. In a recent interview, Upasana revealed how Ram Charan once used the 'cheesiest' line to define love during their courtship days. The entrepreneur wife of RRR star also spoke about what makes their union strong though they come from different backgrounds.

Speaking about the initial days of their love story, Upasana said, "I guess what we realised in life is that we both are very practical people. Ram says 'You can't fall in love. You have to grow in love.' And I thought that was such a cheesy dialogue you know when he told me that. But then it started making sense. Because every day you learn something about your spouse and you start growing with them."

Upasana said that she and Ram Charan complement each other in different ways they also need to make compromises to make their relationship work. The 25-week pregnant wife of Ram Charan also revealed the most romantic thing he did for her recently. Upasana said that he took her whale watching while they were on their babymoon recently. Upasana also acknowledged that Ram is the calming factor in her life and for the same reason, she feels that it would have been better if she met him earlier in her life.

Underlining what makes her and Ram's relationship strong, Upasana said the fact that they decided to embrace parenthood after ten years of married life speaks volumes about their bond. She said they as a couple did not budge from outside or family pressure to have a child and only took the plunge when they felt is the right time.