Mumbai: RRR star Ram Charan turned a year older on Monday. The actor celebrated his birthday with close family and friends from the film industry. Ram Charan, who usually prefers to spend a quiet birthday away from the media glare, threw a grand party in Hyderabad which was attended by the who's who of the Telugu film industry.

Ram Charan arrived with his wife Upasana Konidela at his birthday party which was held at a luxury hotel in the city. While the actor was seen donning a black satin shirt which he teamed up with matching trousers and shoes, his wife, who is said to be in her second trimester of pregnancy, was seen flaunting baby bump in a blue outfit.

Akkineni Nagarjuna was seen arriving with his wife Amala Akkineni, and sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni. Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda and Jagapathi Babu were also seen at Ram Charan's birthday bash. Charan's Magadheera co-star Kajal Aggarwal marked her presence at the party with her businessman husband Gautam Kitchlu in tow.

READ | Game Changer makers treat Ram Charan with first look poster, actor says, Couldn't have asked for better gift'

Daggubati Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati were also seen in the viral videos from Charan's birthday bash. Meanwhile, it was a reunion for team RRR as SS Rajamouli arrived with his family and MM Keeravani too marked his presence at Charan's birthday celebrations. Ram Charan's uncle and actor-producer Naga Babu Konidela also showed up at the party.

While crème de la crème of Telugu film industry joined Ram Charan for celebrations, his RRR co-star and close friend Jr. NTR apparently gave it a miss. But yesterday evening, he did extend a birthday wish to Charan on Twitter.