Hyderabad: Social media sensation Uorfi Javed recently surprised everyone with a picture of doing puja with a mystery man. The now-viral photo of her performing a puja with the man, has fueled engagement rumours. Netizens assume that a roka ritual took place.

Uorfi Javed, a renowned influencer and reality star, who is generally candid about her personal life, has chosen to keep this information private. Her sister shared an Instagram photo of the couple. Her sister Urusa chose to hide the man's identity by sticking a heart emoticon on his face.

Uorfi Javed has consistently made news for her daring and eye-catching fashion choices, as well as her unique demeanour. As a well-known influencer, Uorfi is frequently in the news for many reasons. But this time, the actor is making headlines for her photo, sparking speculation that the actress and reality star is engaged.

Netizens speculate that a roka ceremony is taking place in the image. The photograph depicts Uorfi and the mystery man performing puja in front of a havan kund, alongside a priest. Not only fans, but netizens in general, have concluded that Uorfi has gotten engaged, and the man in the photo is her fiancé.

While Uorfi has always been upfront about her love life and never shies away from discussing it, it appears she has decided to keep something as personal as an engagement under wraps this time. However, with the picture taking the internet by storm, Uorfi is yet to address the rumours.

Uorfi was recently seen attending a Ganpati Pandal in Mumbai during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The actor looked lovely in a traditional pink gown. While worshipping in front of the Ganpati idol, she covered her head with a dupatta. The actress had already visited Siddhivinayak with Pratik Sehajpal.