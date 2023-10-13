Hyderabad: In a candid conversation, Ratna Pathak Shah, who is seen as Biker Nani in the latest release Dhak Dhak, delves into the vexing issue of age gaps in onscreen romances. Ratna didn't mince words as she expressed her disapproval of seasoned male actors sharing the screen with younger leading ladies.

In a promotional interview for Dhak Dhak, Ratna even brought up her husband Naseeruddin Shah's role in Vidya Balan's sensuous flick, The Dirty Picture. When questioned about the uneasy scenario of older actors being romantically involved with much younger heroines, Ratna said, "My husband (Naseeruddin Shah) was playing a senior actor in The Dirty Picture and he had a scene which required him to go running to his mom and say 'Ma, main college mein first-class first ho gaya (I topped the college exam with a first-class)'. That was supposed to be a joke in the film, but unfortunately, that is the reality."

She went on to question, "Unko sharam nahi aati to mai kya bolun? Betiyo ki umar ki ladkiyon se ishq ladane mein unko sharam nahi aati to mai kya bolun?" (What can I say when they do not feel ashamed romancing women their daughters' age? What can I say if they are not ashamed of doing it)? It is an embarrassment."

During the interview, when Dia Mirza, also present, suggested that women should have the opportunity to portray similar roles, Ratna responded with a dismissive, "Uh! What is this, a competition?" Ratna and Dia were on the promotional spree for their latest release, Dhak Dhak, hitting theaters this Friday. Dubbed India's maiden female road trip movie, the film features Ratna as the fearless Biker Nani embarking on a thrilling journey to Ladakh's famed Khardung-La pass.

Reflecting on her initial hesitations about the project, Ratna recalled her conversation with Arshad Warsi, who encouraged her to take on the role, saying, "I’ve heard that there’s somebody making a film about women bikers and they want you to play it? You are going to do it, na?’ I was like, ‘Are you crazy, me on a bike, now?'. He said, ‘They will look after you, don’t be silly, you have to do it’. He gave me so much confidence, then suddenly I felt, ‘I could possibly imagine doing this'."