UMANG 2023 ALIA BHATT STUNS IN FLORAL CO ORDS DEEPIKA PADUKONE AND TEJASSWI PRAKASH MAKE HEADS TURN IN SAREES AT MUMBAI POLICE ANNUAL EVENT

Hyderabad: Leading Bollywood and television celebrities joined Mumbai Police's annual event- Umang in the city on Saturday night. Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill, and Tejasswi Prakash attended the gala event making it a truly star-studded occasion.

It was a packed house, with everyone turning to the event in their best avatar. The event became a riveting blend of glamour, elegance, and genuine appreciation for the real-life heroes in attendance. The celebrities chatted with police officials and posed for photos on social media. Several videos and pictures from the event have since gone viral.

Deepika Padukone stunned in a gorgeous blue Benarasi saree. She finished off her outfit with striking jewellery and a sleek bun. She was seen sitting next to Shehnaaz Gill at the event. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, commanded everyone's attention in a floral-printed co-ord outfit. Tejasswi, who was last seen in Naagin 6, made a big impression on the red carpet. She posed for the photographers at the event in a pink saree.

Shah Rukh made a grand entrance in a suit. He was dressed in a white shirt, a black jacket and trousers, black sunglasses and a man bun. Salman Khan looked dapper as always in a navy blue shirt, grey slacks, and a jacket. The Tiger 3 actor halted to give a heartfelt hug to wheelchair-bound vocalist Usha Uthup before getting in his car.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Gully Boy co-star Vijay Varma were seen reuniting at Umang 2023. Karan Johar, who was dressed elegantly, was spotted conversing with Kiara Advani. Moreover, rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor were also in attendance.