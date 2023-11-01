Hyderabad: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have never been shy about their affection for each other. Their love story became Instagram official a few years ago, and since then, they've shared numerous love-filled moments on social media. Recently, the couple attended a star-studded launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai where Malaika couldn't contain her excitement as Arjun Kapoor walked the ramp.

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram stories to post a picture of herself and Arjun Kapoor, posing with renowned designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. The image appears to be from an after-party, and Malaika showered her boyfriend with praise. She wrote, "What an awesome show and what a hot show stopper." In another story, she shared a photo of Arjun from the runway and exclaimed, "Ufff, that smile @arjunkapoor Hotstepper 🔥."

Furthermore, Malaika joined the viral trend of saying, "Just looking like a wow," as she continued to compliment Arjun Kapoor. She shared a video clip of Arjun's ramp walk with the caption, "Just looking like a wow!!!! @arjunkapoor." Her Instagram stories conveyed her delight and admiration for Arjun's appearance on the runway.

The event they attended was attended by numerous other celebrities, including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, and more. Pictures and videos from the star-studded gathering quickly went viral on social media, adding to the glamour of the evening.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship was kept under wraps for many years, with rumors of their romance circulating in 2019 after they were spotted together on various occasions. However, it wasn't until June 2019 that Malaika publicly acknowledged their relationship by posting a heartfelt birthday message to Arjun on Instagram.