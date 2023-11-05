TWO SOULS ONE DESTINY AMALA PAUL TIES KNOT WITH JAGAT DESAI NEWLYWEDS SHARE PICTURES FROM THEIR DREAMY WEDDING

Hyderabad: Amala Paul, the actor known for her remarkable performances in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu cinema, has embarked on a new chapter in her life. After receiving a heartfelt proposal from her boyfriend, Jagat Desai, on her 32nd birthday, she joyfully accepted, and the couple is now officially married.

Their magical wedding ceremony was seemingly a sight to behold, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the backwaters of Vembanad Lake in Kochi, Kerala, at a luxurious resort. Amala and Jagat took to Instagram to share their special day with the world, posting a series of enchanting wedding pictures along with a heartfelt message that read, "Two souls, one destiny, walking hand-in-hand with my divine feminine, for the rest of this lifetime. 💜🪬💫 #married #twinflame."

Later, Amala also took to Instagram to treat fans with more pictures from her wedding. Seeking love and blessings of her fans and followers, Amala dropped a motley of images alongside a caption that reads: "Celebrating the love & grace that brought us together… #Married to my divine masculine… Seeking your love and blessings 💫💖💖💖🪬#sacredunion."

Amala's bridal attire was a vision of elegance, as she donned a lilac lehenga designed by Tiya Neil Karikkassery. Her scalloped detailed bralette blouse perfectly complemented the intricate lehenga, and she adorned her hair with delicate baby's-breath flowers, accentuating her bridal look with a statement neckpiece. Meanwhile, Jagat looked dapper in a three-piece sherwani that coordinated beautifully with Amala's attire, making their special day even more memorable.

Amala's journey to this new chapter of her life is a remarkable one. She made her debut in the world of cinema with the Malayalam film Neelathamara in 2009 and went on to receive acclaim for her roles in numerous films. Currently, Amala has exciting projects in the pipeline, including Aadujeevitham, Dvija, and an untitled film.

As Amala Paul embarks on this new phase of her life with Jagat Desai, fans and well-wishers flooded her comment section wishing happiness in her personal and professional journey.