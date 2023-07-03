Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who continues to bask in the success of his film Pathaan, is all set to take the silver screen by storm once again. The highly anticipated trailer of the upcoming film, Jawan, will be unveiled alongside the release of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One in theatres. It will be double the action, and double the fun when the Jawan trailer will get a grand release in theaters alongside Cruise's MI 7 which is arriving in theaters on July 12.

The attachment of SRK's film's trailer to Tom Cruise's film is quite interesting as both the megastars command a similar fan following across the globe and are known for their charm. The update on Jawan trailer release took social media by storm as SRK fans flooded Twitter in excitement. The film started trending on Twitter soon after reports revealing Jawan trailer release date surfaced online.

The film has set its release date for September 7, this year. Jawan directed by Atlee, promises to be an exhilarating rollercoaster ride of emotions, captivating audiences with its adrenaline-pumping action sequences that will push the audience to the edge of their seats. SRK has undergone a drastic change in looks, leaving fans in awe and anticipation.

Earlier, its teaser too generated a massive buzz owing to SRK's look. The film also features Sanya Malhotra, Tamil superstars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Jawan has been produced by Shah Rukh's home production Red Chillies Entertainment and Gauri Khan.

