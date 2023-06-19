TVS RAM ARUN GOVIL REACTS TO ADIPURUSH ROW SAYS THE DAMAGE IS DONE

Hyderabad: Ever since the release of its teaser, Adipurush has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, and even after its delayed release, the movie has received several negative reviews. People have been complaining about the movie's VFX, screenplay, performances, look, design and dialogues all over social media. In the midst of this ongoing controversy, television's 'Lord Ram', Arun Govil also expressed his disappointment with the movie.

In an interview with a media house, Arun Govil said "I have not seen the film, but whatever I have heard, there are a few very controversial lines and I feel it's not up to the mark. Lord Hanuman, we worship him, he is our god, and god talking in this language is not done. I don't think it should have been there. I read the tweet by Manoj Muntashir and he has said that they are taking it back. That's nice of them that they have thought of taking it back."

He further added that "But whatever damage is created, it's done. So, it's not going to be like that they remove the dialogue and people will then go to the cinemas. It should not have been there. From the names like Lord Ram, Hanuman, and Sita, we worship them and if something goes lower their standard, it's not done. In our Ramayan, every dialogue was very good."

Govil also reacted to Prabhas's portrayal of Lord Ram "Prabhas' image is not of a lord. His image is like a star and he has made it very well. Either the makers should have worked really hard on his looks or whatever. I would not like to say that he has not done very well or the other actors have not done well. But, what about their looks? The makers and creatives should have done a lot of work which is I think is lacking in this movie. When we see anything, it’s the looks. If the looks are correct, half of the battle is won. The looks have created a whole lot of problems here in the film."

Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Devdutt Nage, has been written and directed by Om Raut. The film was mounted on a massive budget of 500 crores but has opened to mixed reviews since its release. The film has managed to collect around 340 crores in its opening weekend, amid all the backlash and controversies.

