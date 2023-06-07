TUSSHAR KAPOOR DEDICATES THIS FAMOUS SONG ON SISTER EKTAA KAPOORS BIRTHDAY

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor took to his social media handle on Wednesday and dropped a picture with his sister Ektaa Kapoor to wish her on her birthday. Sharing his post on his Instagram handle, he penned down a few lines from the famous song from the movie Hare Ram Hare Krishna. On her special day, Ekta also received a cake from one of her fans at the Mumbai airport.

Tusshar wrote in the caption, "Phoolon ka taaron ka sabka kehna hai, ek hazaaron meri bahana hai, sari umar hume sang rehana hain. Janam din mubaarak Ravi ki mummy #happybirthdaytoyou (Flowers and stars all say, my sister is one in a thousand, we have to live together for our whole life. Happy birthday Ravi ki mummy).

As soon as he shared the post, social media users flocked to the comment section and extended their wishes on her birthday. An Instagram user commented, "TK, Happy happy bday to your behana @ektarkapoor stay loved blessed et magical always." Another user commented, "Blessings to you lovely brother and sister. May God always keep you happy, healthy, and together." One more wrote, "Best sister. Lots of blessings to her always."

Ekta was born on June 7, 1975. She began her career in the entertainment industry at the age of 17. She became successful after the 1995 sitcom Hum Paanch. Later in 2000, her TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi became the most successful. After that, she did several hit shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kabhi Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kalash, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Kasamh Se. Ekta also came up with a fearless reality show Lock Upp hosted by Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut.