Hyderabad: The New Year offered celebrities a much-needed break from their work and head for some quality time with their families together. Joining the string of actors flying abroad were Akshay and Twinkle, who opted to celebrate the new year in Maldives. Now, Twinkle has shared a fun video from their gateway.

Taking to Instagram, Twinkle shared a photo from her New Year's trip in Maldives with actor-husband Akshay Kumar and their children Aarav and Nitara. The video begins with Twinkle losing control of her bike and banging into a pole with Akshay Kumar laughing in the background. It proceeds to show how they partied on New Year's Eve, absorbed in the splendour of the gorgeous setting, and their deep diving in the shores of Maldives.

The video also shows Aarav and Nitara watching a plane soar over the sea and Twinkle cutting a cake next to her new book, Welcome to Paradise. Sharing the video, Twinkle, who is also called Tina, wrote a hilarious caption. She joked about wanting to turn cellulite into wine, in reference to Jesus, after maybe gaining weight over the family vacation.

The video from Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's New Year trip in the Maldives reveals how much fun the family had at their resort. Talking abut their professional endeavours, Both Akshay and Twinkle had a fairly decent year in 2023. Twinkle finished her Literature degree at Goldsmiths University in England and published her new novel, Welcome To Paradise.