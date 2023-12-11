TRULY HEART TOUCHING ALLU ARJUN GIVES SHOUT OUT TO NANI AND MRUNAL THAKUR FOR THEIR FILM HI NANNA

Hyderabad: Nani's latest film Hi Nanna, directed by debutant Shouryuv, is making waves at the global box office. In the United States, the film has already surpassed the $1 million mark. Not just fans and viewers, superstar Allu Arjun also seems smitten by the heartfelt love story.

National award-winning Telugu actor Allu Arjun saw the film and shared his thoughts on social media. He stated in his post: "Congratulations to the entire team of Hi Nanna. What a sweet, heartwarming film. Truly touching. Brother Nani garu’s performance was effortless. My respects for green-lighting such a captivating script and bringing it to light. Dear Mrunal Thakur, your sweetness on screen is haunting. It’s as beautiful as you are.”

"Baby Kiara, my darling, you are melting hearts with your cuteness," he continued, adding, "Enough! Go to school right now." Allu Arjun praised the film's technical team as well for producing a visually rich work. He said: "You've created many heartfelt and tearjerking moments. Excellent presentation. Keep shining. Finally, the Pushpa actor stated, "Hi Nanna will touch the hearts of every family member, not just fathers."

Prior to this, Samantha Ruth Prabhu organised a screening of Hi Nanna by Nani and Mrunal Thakur at AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad. Several kids were surprised to see Samantha at the screening and cheered for her. Hi Nanna, a Telugu family emotional drama, was released in theatres on December 7 and has received a lot of positive responses and reviews.

The film, directed by Shouryuv, stars Nani, Mrunal Thakur, Baby Kiara, and Shruti Haasan in lead roles. The film was released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam in India and the United States, grossing more than Rs 16 crore in three days. Hi Nanna's film plot revolves around a father and daughter relationship and explains their bond. Hi Nanna is a feel-good film and over the weekend, the film's box office grew by more than 70% from its initial collections.