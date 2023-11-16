Hyderabad: Wednesday's clash between India and New Zealand in the World Cup ignited widespread enthusiasm among fans. The air is filled with celebration as India emerged victorious over New Zealand. Adding to the joyous occasion, Virat Kohli achieved a remarkable milestone, scoring his 50th ODI ton and setting a new record for the highest number of ODI centuries. Anushka Sharma, his proud wife, took to Instagram to express her admiration for his accomplishment, describing him as a true prodigy.

In her Instagram stories, Anushka celebrated Virat's 50th ODI century in the World Cup match between India and New Zealand. She expressed her gratitude to God for blessing her with Virat's love and for witnessing his growth and success over the years. Anushka emphasized the importance of remaining true to oneself and the sport. She believes Virat is truly a gifted athlete.

Truly God's child: Anushka Sharma showers praises on hubby Virat Kohli after latter slams 50th ODI ton

Throughout the match, Anushka displayed unwavering support as her husband's biggest cheerleader. She passionately cheered for the star cricketer and the entire Indian team from the stands. The sheer joy and excitement on her face were undeniable as Virat hit his century. Anushka's enthusiastic reaction was palpable, and she expressed her support by blowing kisses in celebration of his achievement.

For the unversed, Anushka made her acting debut in 2008 alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Her upcoming project, Chakda 'Xpress, is a biographical sports drama based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film is helmed by Prosit Roy and produced by Karnesh Sharma.