TRULY BLESSED ALLU ARJUN DEDICATES HEARTFELT POST TO FANS FOR IMMENSE BIRTHDAY LOVE

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun rang in his 41st birthday on April 8. Wishes poured in from all quarters for the Pushpa star on social media, while his loyal fans made sure to catch a glimpse of the actor in person and gathered outside his residence here in large numbers. Thanking everyone for the immense birthday love, Allu Arjun on Sunday shared a heartfelt gratitude post on social media.

Taking to Instagram where he enjoys a following of 20.7 million, Allu Arjun shared a picture of him greeting fans and wrote, "Thank You all. Thank you for all the love & wishes from all over. I am truly blessed. Humbled. Gratitude Forever…"

A sea of fans thronged Allu Arjun's home here on Saturday. The actor did not disappoint his admirers and came out to wave at them accompanied by his daughter Allu Arha and son Allu Ayaan. The actor was seen donning a black T-shirt which he teamed up with white trousers as he waved at his fans who took the Jubilee Hills area of the city by storm.

Meanwhile, the makers of Pushpa: The Rule gave Allu Arjun fans enough reasons to cheer for. From releasing a much-awaited teaser of the Pushpa sequel to later doubling up on celebrations with a fascinating poster of the actor clad in saree, April 8 seemingly satiated the fans who were waiting for an update from Pushpa 2 with bated breath. The film helmed by Sukumar went on floors last October while Allu Arjun joined the team in January. The makes are yet to lock release date for Pushpa: The Rule.