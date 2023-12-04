Hyderabad: Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's recently released film Animal has been widely criticized for its violent and misogynistic content. The movie's action sequences and the performances of Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol have been lauded, but the film has faced severe backlash for its glorification of sexual and domestic violence. Actor Trisha Krishnan recently reviewed Ranbir Kapoor's movie on social media, hailing it as a 'cult' and expressing her admiration. However, this did not go well with the netizens.

Trisha's review of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film was brief but greatly impacted social media. She wrote, "One word-cult! Pppppppaaaaaahhhhhhh." She, however, deleted her post due to the negative response she received from users on social media. Nonetheless, netizens were quick to take a screenshot of her now-removed review.

Trisha found herself embroiled in controversy when Mansoor Ali Khan discussed his disappointment with the lack of a 'bedroom scene' with Trisha in the film Leo. He went on to boast about his involvement in numerous 'rape scenes' with other female actors in the past. Trisha responded to his statement by tweeting her disapproval and announcing her refusal to work with him in the future.

Numerous celebrities came out in support of Trisha and condemned Mansoor Ali Khan's offensive remarks. However, the internet was once again set ablaze after Trisha praised Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal. Many criticized Trisha for endorsing a movie that features domestic violence, and sexual violence. Nevertheless, many defended Trisha.

A user questioned why Trisha is glorifying this 'terrible' movie, and hyping it even when the men are criticizing the film. Another user expressed his confusion saying that on the one hand, she condemns Mansoor for his comments, and on the other hand, she supports the movie that features women being vehemently mistreated. However, a few users came in support of Trisha and argued that her controversy with Mansoor Ali Khan should not be equated with her review of Animal.

Animal is a crime drama that revolves around the tumultuous relationship between the character of Ranbir Kapoor and his father, played by Anil Kapoor. The film also features Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra.