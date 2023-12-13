Hyderabad: Tripti Dimri's career trajectory took an upswing following the release of Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor. Prior to the film's debut, she remained relatively under the radar among its cast. However, post-release, Dimri swiftly ascended to the status of "National crush," surpassing Rashmika Mandanna. This surge in popularity is also reflected in IMDb's latest list of Popular Indian Celebrities, where Dimri claims the top spot.

IMDb, the renowned Internet Movie Database, recently shared its weekly update on Popular Indian Celebrities. Tripti Dimri has secured the coveted number 1 position, with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga following closely at second place. Notably, the chart also features Suhana Khan at number 7 and her The Archies co-star Khushi Kapoor at 8th position. Additionally, KGF star Yash ranks 39th in this weekly update.

Returning to Dimri's accomplishments, her performance in Animal received widespread acclaim despite her limited screen time. The actor managed to make her presence felt and captivated audiences alongside an impressive star cast that includes Ranbir, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in the film. Her portrayal and chemistry with Ranbir, particularly in intimate scenes, have been the talk of the town.

Dimri made her acting debut in Shreyas Talpade's 2017 comedy Poster Boys, sharing the screen with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Talpade. Prior to Animal, she showcased her acting prowess in critically acclaimed OTT releases like Bulbbul and Qala. Animal marks her return to theatrical releases after a five-year hiatus since her previous big-screen appearance in the 2018 romantic drama Laila Majnu directed by Sajid Ali.