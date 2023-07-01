Hyderabad: Actor Tripti Dimri and Anushka Shrma's filmmaker-brother Karnesh Ssharma have reportedly parted ways. While reports of the rumoured couple going splitsville went rife after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram, the Qala star took to social media to share a cryptic post.

Tripti and Karnesh were said to grow closer while working on the 2020 released supernatural thriller Bulbbul which was also her breakthrough in the industry. The actor went on to headline another critically acclaimed film Qala bankrolled by the Sharma siblings in 2022. During these years, the couple never confirmed their relationship, however, they kept media and their followers on social media at a guess with holiday pictures.

Of late, reports of Tripti and Karnesh's fizzled-out romance are doing rounds of the webloids. While few reports confirmed the rumoured couple parting ways based on their social media activities, Tripti's latest Instagram Story added fuel to the fire. Taking to social media, the actor shared a cryptic quote that reads: "People are going to talk about you no matter what you do, so you might as well do whatever brings you joy."

According to several reports, the duo also unfollowed each other on Instagram. While Karnesh is said to have removed Tripti's character posters from their successful films Babbul and Qala, the actor also deleted all her pictures with rumoured boyfriend from social media.

Meanwhile, Tripti will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Anand Tiwari directed Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Amy Virk in the lead roles.