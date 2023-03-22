Hyderabad: After a month-long successful run in theatres, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's spy-actioner movie Pathaan has now been released on OTT. During its theatrical run, the film earned over Rs 1000 crore globally, including more than Rs 500 crore in India alone. It broke almost every record in the books and was tagged the biggest Bollywood film of all time.

As a treat for SRK fans, the makers of Pathaan have now made the movie available on the online platform Amazon Prime Video. Moreover, the OTT version of Pathaan includes several additional scenes with SRK and Deepika that were shot but were not included in the theatrical release. As the scenes have now been added to the online version, fans are having a great time watching them while also griping about the fact that they were not included in the theatrical cut.

One scene that has been added to the OTT version is that of SRK's Pathaan being tortured by Russian officials, according to various clips shared online by ecstatic fans. The videos show the Russians removing Pathaan's nails one at a time in an effort to get information out of him, but a blood-smeared SRK is in no mood to reveal anything. Other additional scenes include one in which Deepika's Rubai is being questioned by RAW agents, a conversation between Dimple Kapadia's character and Pathaan on a plane, and Pathaan's brisk entry into the JOCR office.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan was released in theatres on January 25 this year, marking Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to the silver screens with a lead role after a gap of four years. Moreover, it brought SRK and Deepika Padukone back together for the fourth time, and the public praised John Abraham's portrayal as the antagonist Jim.