Ahead of Leo release, not one, but two bad news for Thalapathy Vijay fans
Published: 37 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Trailer release events in Tamil Nadu theaters have been banned due to unruly behavior by superstar Thalapathy Vijay's fans during a screening of the Leo trailer. This decision was made after Vijay's supporters damaged seats and caused a disturbance at a Chennai theater earlier this month. Additionally, the government has prohibited early morning shows, with Leo now scheduled to open in theaters only at 9 a.m. on October 19.
Manobala Vijayabalan, a film trade analyst, posted pictures of the damaged seats at Rohini Cinemas and reported that Vijay's fans had caused the damage during the Leo trailer launch celebration. In response, the President of the Theater Owners Association announced that they would no longer release trailers in theaters.
Leo, starring Vijay, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. In an attempt to offer a grand experience for fans, Seven Screen Studios Production requested permission from the Madras High Court to screen the film at 4 a.m. on its release day in Tamil Nadu. However, the court refrained from making a decision on the 4 a.m. shows and directed the Tamil Nadu government to reconsider their decision regarding the 7 a.m. shows. Later, it was confirmed that even 7 a.m. shows would not be allowed.
Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo reunites Vijay with Trisha Krishnan, and it also features Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt and Kannada action star Arjun Sarja in pivotal roles. This film marks their collaboration after the 2021 blockbuster, Master, and after working together in previous films like Ghilli, Kuruvi, Thirupaachi, and Aathi.