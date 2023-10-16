Top notch insecurity: Salman Khan fans wage war online after Shah Rukh Khan forgets to mention him at KKHH event
Published: 24 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which was released on October 16, 1998, is still considered a timeless classic today. The film became an instant hit, leaving an influence on Indian cinema. The film today completed 25 years of its release. Marking the special occasion, film director Karan Johar arranged three special screenings in Mumbai for fans to commemorate the event.
Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Karan Johar stunned fans at the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai premiere Friday night. The event's photos and videos have gone viral on social media. In one of the videos, SRK mistakenly forgot to thank Salman Khan while mentioning the cast of the film. Though the actor responded with a clever retort after being reminded of Salman Khan, the situation has now evolved into a Twitter feud between the two celebrities' followers.
In the now viral video, SRK was seen expressing gratitude to the actors who helped make the film possible, saying, "I would like to thank Reema ji, who is no longer with us. Of course, we all like Farida Jalal, as well as Anupam Kher, Archana Puran Singh, and a slew of other actors I may have overlooked."
Fans chanted 'Salman bhai Salman bhai' as SRK said this. "Woh interval ke baad aayega," SRK said promptly, adding, "Interval speech nahi hui hai meri." This made everyone laugh. "Rani ko bhi tab mention karunga jab woh bhoot banke aayegi end mein," SRK said. "So, yeah, I'd like to thank Salman bhai and Rani, as well as all the little kids who appeared in the film," he added.
Fact - KKHH works only because there is cameo of salman otherwise KKHH is a mega disaster salman save career both srk and karan— Devil (@Devil82516825) October 15, 2023
The video in no time went viral resulting in an online war between the actor's fans. Many of Salman fans claimed SRK skipped mentioning the Dabangg actor because of his insecurity, while others said Shah Rukh is jealous of the superstar. Taking to Twitter (now known as X), Salman fans also trended his iconic entry scene in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, claiming the superstar did steal the limelight despite having a 10 minute cameo.
Insecure #ShahRukhKhan didn't mentioned #SalmanKhan's name, But Crowd literally made him Speechless with huge Roar.🔥— MASS (@Freak4Salman) October 15, 2023
the impact remains same even After 25 years. #25YearsOfKKHH pic.twitter.com/pXOlVp3Tzm
25 Years To The Most ICONIC CAMEO Ever. Impact Of #SalmanKhan As AMAN >>#25YearsOfKKHHpic.twitter.com/FykUJh8uaJ— DeviL PaSha 🚬 (@iBeingAli_Pasha) October 15, 2023
AMAN Steal The Whole Show !— Aayat TahFeem🌸 (@ibeing_aayat) October 16, 2023
Agree Or Die !!!!!
Haters Can Bark On Just Social Media Not On Ground Level In Front Of Neutral Audiences !❤️#SalmanKhan𓃵 #25YearsOfKKHH pic.twitter.com/PdT27LtVqq