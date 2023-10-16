Hyderabad: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which was released on October 16, 1998, is still considered a timeless classic today. The film became an instant hit, leaving an influence on Indian cinema. The film today completed 25 years of its release. Marking the special occasion, film director Karan Johar arranged three special screenings in Mumbai for fans to commemorate the event.

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Karan Johar stunned fans at the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai premiere Friday night. The event's photos and videos have gone viral on social media. In one of the videos, SRK mistakenly forgot to thank Salman Khan while mentioning the cast of the film. Though the actor responded with a clever retort after being reminded of Salman Khan, the situation has now evolved into a Twitter feud between the two celebrities' followers.

In the now viral video, SRK was seen expressing gratitude to the actors who helped make the film possible, saying, "I would like to thank Reema ji, who is no longer with us. Of course, we all like Farida Jalal, as well as Anupam Kher, Archana Puran Singh, and a slew of other actors I may have overlooked."

Fans chanted 'Salman bhai Salman bhai' as SRK said this. "Woh interval ke baad aayega," SRK said promptly, adding, "Interval speech nahi hui hai meri." This made everyone laugh. "Rani ko bhi tab mention karunga jab woh bhoot banke aayegi end mein," SRK said. "So, yeah, I'd like to thank Salman bhai and Rani, as well as all the little kids who appeared in the film," he added.