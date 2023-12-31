Hyderabad: British actor Tom Wilkinson, twice nominated for an Oscar, passed suddenly on Saturday. His most well-known performances were in supporting parts in the thrillers Michael Clayton and In the Bedroom. The award-winning performance of the British actor, who is widely renowned for his diverse performances in comedies, dramas, and action films, was in the UK hit comedy and musical The Full Monty. He played the same role 26 years later in a Disney+ series that aired earlier this year.

The news of his death was issued via his agent, who wrote, "It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30. His wife and family were with him. The family asks for privacy at this time."

Over his nearly 50-year career, the 75-year-old actor has accumulated over 130 credits in films and television shows. He has been nominated for two Oscars, won a BAFTA, an Emmy, and a Golden Globe. Wilkinson received nominations for two Academy Awards: one for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the 2007 film Michael Clayton, starring George Clooney, and another for Best Actor for his work in the family drama In The Bedroom in 2001.

He was cast in many roles involving American politicians. His portrayal of President John F. Kennedy's father in The Kennedys earned him an Emmy nomination. He also went on to win one for his portrayal of Benjamin Franklin in the miniseries John Adams. He further appeared in the 2014 film Selma, portraying President Lyndon Johnson.