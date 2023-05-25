TINA TURNER NO MORE GLOBAL CELEBRITIES FROM OPRAH TO BARACK OBAMA MOURN DEATH OF THE QUEEN OF ROCK N ROLL

Los Angeles: Soulful diva Tina Turner, who had a lengthy run of the 60s and 70s R&B hits and struck major pop stardom in the 80s, died on Wednesday in Switzerland, reports Variety. She was 83.

"Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," her representative said in a statement to Variety. More than a decade after her crossover hit Proud Mary with husband Ike, Tina Turner ascended to the pinnacle of pop fame with the 1984 Capitol Records album Private Dancer.

The collection, which spawned a trio of top-10 pop hits, sold five million copies and garnered four Grammy Awards, adds Variety. Though she never matched that breakthrough solo success, she recorded and toured profitably until her retirement in 2000. The winner of eight Grammys, Turner was a 1991 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and was recognised at the 2005 Kennedy Center Honors for her career achievements, adds Variety.

The news that Tina Turner passed away brought reactions from some of the biggest names in music, sports, television and politics. Music makers and entertainers penned touching tributes to Queen of Rock 'N' Roll Tina Turner immediately after her death was announced. Mick Jagger, Gloria Gaynor, Diana Ross and more, from Barack Obama to Beyonce to Viola Davis lauded Turner as a revolutionary performer and music legend for her contributions to the R&B, rock and pop landscapes, and as a courageous woman for reclaiming her freedom in the face of domestic violence.

Beyonce updated her website with a post dedicated to Turner, whom she called the "epitome of power and passion". The featured image was taken on the stage of the 2008 Grammys when the duo delivered an unforgettable duet of Turner's Proud Mary. Oprah shared a lengthy remembrance on Instagram recalling the moment she transformed from Turner's "groupie" to her friend, says 'Variety'. Music legend Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones tweeted a very personal tribute, remembering how she helped him when he was young. (With agency inputs)