TIKU WEDS SHERU TWITTER REVIEW NETIZENS CALL IT WHOLESOME HEAP PRAISES ON NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI AND AVNEET KAUR

Hyderabad: After much ado, Kangana Ranaut's film Tiku Weds Sheru released on Amazon Prime on Friday. With just a few hours of it dropping on the OTT platform, netizens were quick with their judgement. Netizens have dropped in their reviews on social media. Here are some of the tweets to follow before planning on watching it online.

The Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur starrer got all the love they could have on Twitter. Netizens showered praises on the film, with special mention to debutanat Avneet Kaur. Taking to Twitter, " a social media user: "What A dazing sweet and innocent romantic love story!! Full of comedy, romance, drama! So entertaining! #TikuWedsSheru. Great acting & lovable characters, Production quality top notch."

Another Twitterati wrote: "I just finished #TikuwedsSheru on #AmazonPrime! Full of comedy, romance, drama! So entertaining! #NawazuddinSiddiqui & #AvneetKaur's onscreen chemistry was lovely. I Love this movie! Film is an absolute gem! Special shout-out to #KanganaRanaut who never disappoints Us."

Another user tweeted: "So I finally watched #TikuWedsSheru what should I say I'm speechless @iavneetkaur I'm really impressed by your acting so gracefully u carried amazing and @Nawazuddin_S jitni aapki tarif Karu Kam hai ur a star thank u @KanganaTeam and Sai for showing us such a wonderful story ❤️"

Following the film's release, a user wrote: “What an outstanding performance as always

@Nawazuddin_S👏🏼 and @iavneetkaur did it pretty well! What a way to start your production journey my queen 👑 @KanganaTeam...Well done @ManikarnikaFP #TikuWedsSheru.”

Kangana Ranaut produced the film, which is directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav. Actor Avneet Kaur plays Nawazuddin's love interest in this unusual rom-com. The story follows Tiku (Avneet) and Sheru (Nawazuddin) on their adventure. It depicts the ups and downs in the life of this unconventional couple, a junior artist and an aspiring actor, as they embark on their crazy adventure to realise their dreams in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

