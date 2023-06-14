TIKU WEDS SHERU TRAILER NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI AND AVNEET KAURS LOVE STORY IS SURROUNDED BY CHAOS

Hyderabad The trailer of Kangana Ranaut s debut production Tiku Weds Sheru got unveiled on Wednesday Headlined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur the film is helmed by Sai Kabir Tiku Weds Sheru trailer hints at a quirky love story fuelled by the eccentricity of the leading pairGoing by Tiku Weds Sheru trailer the film revolves around a couple who wants to make it big in Bollywood and how they stand the test of time in pursuit of their dreams The film presents their journey through worldly chaos and challenges Destiny brings Tiku and Sheru together however their love story is seemingly a bumpy ride Tiku Weds Sheru is the maiden project bankrolled by Kangana s production house Manikarnika Films Talking about the film Kangana had earlier said that Tiku Weds Sheru being her debut production will always remain special for her It is a very special film for me as I took charge as a producer and I absolutely enjoyed the process It was a challengingyetenriching experience for me READ Aaliya Siddiqui shuts trolls who blamed her companion for divorce from NawazuddinThe film also marks the Bollywood debut of Avneet who has extensively worked in television Kangana s debut film received flak over 27 years of age gap between film s leading pair Kangana however defended the casting and said that they are best fit for the story Tiku Weds Sheru is taking the directtodigital route The film will exclusively premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on Prime Video on June 23