TIKU WEDS SHERU KISSING CONTROVERSY NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI OPENS UP ON LOCKING LIPS WITH 28 YEARS YOUNGER AVNEET KAUR

Hyderabad: Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur's lip lock in the trailer of the upcoming OTT film Tiku Weds Sheru sparked a massive backlash on social media. The scene featuring Nawaz, 49, kissing Avneet, 21, was apparently difficult for many people to comprehend. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor has finally responded to the controversy and talked about the kissing scene in the movie.

Recently, in an interview, Nawazuddin justified his pairing with Avneet and asked, "Why will there be a problem?" He said that romance is ageless, and that the young men have no romance left, which is the only problem." Nawaz further said that they are from the times when people would fall in love and stay together for a very long time.

He then gave an example of how superstar Shah Rukh Khan keeps taking on romantic roles since the young generation, according to Nawaz, is 'nalli' (useless) and they do not know romance. He continued by saying that everything now, including love and breakups, happens on WhatsApp. "People who have lived in romance can do romance. Who else will do it?"

Meanwhile, Tum Se Milke, a new song from Tiku Weds Sheru, has been released recently. Sung by Mohit Chauhan, the song features Nawazuddin and Avneet, who are seen displaying their chemistry in a romantic setting. Tum Se Milke is composed by Gaurav Chatterji and Sai Kabir and is penned by Sai Kabir. Helmed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, the movie is produced by Kangana Ranaut under the banner of Manikarnika Films. It is scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform by June 23.