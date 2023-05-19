TIGER ZAKHMI HAI SAYS SALMAN KHAN AFTER SUSTAINING SHOULDER INJURY ON TIGER 3 SETS

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan is not in the pink of health. On Thursday, Salman took to Instagram and shared a picture of his injured body. The image shows Salman posing shirtless with his back to the camera. His left shoulder has a large Kinesiology Tape, marking an 'x', towards the middle of his back.

Salman took to social media to share a picture of his back with a pain-relieving patch on his left shoulder. In the caption, Salman wrote, "When u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko choro paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao (leave aside the world, pick up a 5kg dumbbell).Tiger Zakhmi Hai (tiger is injured). #Tiger3."

As Salman Khan shared the photo, his many fans and well-wishers wished him a speedy recovery. "Take care Salman," a social media user commented. "Get well soon Salman bhaijaan," another one wrote. Tiger 3, backed by Yash Raj Films, will see the star return as the titular Indian spy alongside Katrina Kaif's Zoya, a Pakistani spy and his wife. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the action thriller will hit the screens in November.

Meanwhile, Salman was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite actor Pooja Hegde. He also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. He will next be seen reprising his role in Maneesh Sharma's directed Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film will be released on Diwali, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (With agency inputs)