TIGER SHROFF VIBIN WITH HIS GURU TO RICK JAMES GIVE IT TO ME BABY IS THE BEST THING ON INTERNET TODAY

Hyderabad: It is no secret how well a dancer Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is. The actor is known for his charismatic presence on screen, fit body and and unmatched skill when it comes to dancing. If you still don't believe this, here is a video of Tiger shaking a leg with his dance master Paressh Prabhakar Shirodkar.

Taking to Instagram, the War actor dropped a video wherein he can be seen dancing with his dance mentor on the song Give It To Me Baby by Rick James. Sharing the dance video, Tiger wrote: "Vibin with my guru after ages❤️🎩." Fans of the actor flocked to the comment section to shower love and appreciation on the video.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote: "very nice 👌 superb se bhi uper dance 🌹 god bless you 🙏" Another fan commented: " I am your big fan sir love your dance steps ❤️❤️" Praising the actor's dancing skill, nother fan wrote: "The amountttt of talent you possess is freakingggg insaneeee 🔥🔥🔥"

Talking about Tiger's work front, the actor has action-thriller film Ganapath Part 1 in the pipeline. The story centres around vigilante Ganapath, who lives in a dystopian future and fights a criminal empire that has gripped his city in fear. He becomes a symbol of hope for the oppressed who live in the dark.

Ganapath Part 1 was made on a Rs 150 crore budget and marks Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's second collaboration since the 2014 romantic-action flick Heropanti. The film will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Apart from that, Tiger is working on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in which he will co-star with Akshay Kumar.

