Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff’s upcoming sci-fi-action-epic film Ganapath has released its latest track Jai Ganesha, and it is booming with grandeur and energy. Groovy, anthemic, experimental, Jai Ganesha has everything one could ask of any mainstream track when wishing for something different.

The song has a very unconventional sound which not only oozes a level of spiritual fervour but also has an anthemic feel to it, particularly with the chorus which is so catchy that you can’t help but sing along. Blending traditional bhakti music with electronic, folk, industrial, and heavy metal, Jai Ganesha is soaring loud in both its palette as well as eclectic and artistic in its overall sonic choices.