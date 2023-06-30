TIGER SHROFF STORMS SOCIAL MEDIA AS HE FLAUNTS HIS TONED BODY IN NEW WORKOUT VIDEO

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who is a fitness freak, hit the gym on Friday and flaunted his toned physique in the latest workout video. The actor took to his social media handle and treated his fans to his new chiseled body along with a suggestion. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote in the caption, "The only storm stopping you is the one inside."

In the video, the Baaghi actor can be seen flaunting his toned abs and flexing his muscles, giving major fitness goals. As soon as the video was posted, the actor's fans and industry friends dropped in their comments. Actors Neil Nitin Mukesh and Sooraj Pancholi reacted with fire emojis. A fan wrote, "I love you sir." Another social media user commented, "Unstoppable bro."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger will be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. The action thriller also stars South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to release in five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on Eid 2024.

Apart from this, Tiger will be next seen in Vikas Bahl's upcoming action thriller Ganpath Part 1, in which he will be collaborating once again with Kriti Sanon, and in Karan Johar's next Screw Dheela. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film marks the second collaboration with Dharma Productions after Student of the Year 2. (With agency inputs)