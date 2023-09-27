Hyderabad: The teaser of the highly anticipated film Ganapath: A Hero is Born starring Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff has been postponed, the makers announced on Wednesday. The action thriller's teaser was scheduled to be unveiled today but the makers have now shifted the date. Kriti and Tiger took to their respective social media handles to share the update with a new poster of the movie.

Dropping the new poster on Instagram, Kriti wrote in the caption, "Humse milne ke liye karna hoga thoda aur intezaar. Kyunki hum lekar aa rahein aapke liye kuch khaas. #Ganapath Teaser coming out on 29th September, 2023. In cinemas this Dussehra, 20th October." Tiger also dropped the same post on his Instagram account. The poster features Kriti posing with her co-star Tiger.

Ganapath: A Hero is Born, with its seamless combination of high-octane action sequences and a mesmerizing musical score, promises to thrill audiences on an epic journey. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the upcoming movie also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The film is all set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20.