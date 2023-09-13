Hyderabad: Filmmaker Siddharth Anand, who is all set for the release of his next movie Fighter, is also planning to make an Indian adaptation of the Hollywood classic Rambo. The film has been in production for the past six years but has been delayed for a number of reasons. It will reportedly star Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor as the lead. This will mark the actors' first on-screen collaboration in the massive action drama.

According to a source close to the development, Janhvi Kapoor has been cast opposite Tiger Shroff in the Rambo remake, marking her first collaboration with Tiger. The details of Janhvi's role in Rambo are still being kept under wraps, but the plot relies heavily on her. Both actors have been friends for a long time and are eager to work together on this project.

The Rambo remake is anticipated to begin production next year in January. It will reportedly be filmed on a never-seen-before scale all around Europe. The goal of the makers is to build a character that represents a true-blue action hero in India. Tiger will go through arduous training under the direction of world-renowned experts in order to accomplish this and accurately represent the original. The source further added that the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the Indian Rambo delivers a visual spectacle with international-level action.

Tiger and Janhvi will begin their shoot for the Siddharth Anand production and Rohit Dhawan remake film after wrapping up their current commitments.

