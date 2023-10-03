TIGER NAGESWARA RAO TRAILER OUT RAVI TEJA NUPUR SANON STARRER IS HIGH ON CRIME AND ACTION

Hyderabad: Makers of the highly anticipated flick Tiger Nageswara Rao dropped the trailer on Tuesday. The Ravi Teja starrer marks the debut of Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon. The film is slated to release on October 20 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Abhishek Agarwal Arts, a production house, posted the trailer on Instagram. The trailer for the upcoming Pan-India film was dropped with the caption: "HIS story began and the HISTORY is written! Here’s the trailer of #TigerNageswaraRao October 20th is going to be WILD this time at the cinemas." As soon as the trailer was unveiled,

Tiger Nageswara Rao is a period film set in the 1970s, which is based on true events between a notorious and fearless thief (Ravi Teja) from South India and the inhabitants of Stuartpuram. Apart from Ravi Teja and debutant Nupur Sanon, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher plays a key role in the film. The action flick is written and directed by Vamsee and produced and presented by The Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Agarwal under the label Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

The story revolves around Tiger Nageswara Rao, who has been a wild child throughout his boyhood, having begun committing crimes at an early age. Because of the panic he has generated in the people and the government, the police and an army unit have been dispatched to apprehend him.

"This is a story of blood and tears that comes once in a decade," said director Vamsee adding, "and I wanted everyone to know this story, which is why we have planned for pan India release and in sign language too. This film will appeal to all filmgoers."