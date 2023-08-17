TIGER NAGESWARA RAO TEASER OUT RAVI TEJA FITS THE BILL AS ROWDY IN ACTION THRILLER

Hyderabad: The teaser of Ravi Teja's first pan-India movie dropped on Thursday. The teaser further piqued the interest of the audience as Teja appears in a rowdy avatar. The teaser shows the action hero attempting never seen before action sequences, adding to the buzz surrounding his upcoming flick.

The enthralling teaser depicts the Mighty Tiger (Ravi Teja) as he rules the world of terror in Stuartpuram, a city known throughout South India as the crime capital. The teaser also features Anupam Kher as an Intelligence Bureau officer and Murali Sharma as the Deputy Superintendent of Police, resulting in a perfect blend of high-octane action and compelling suspense.

Murli Sharma's character tells Anupam Kher that Tiger possesses the mind of a politician, the speed of an athlete, and the bravery of a soldier. He goes on to say that while Tiger could have been any of these, "unfortunately," he decided to be a criminal, and he set out on a killing rampage from the tender age of eight.

Prior to this, Anupam Kher took to social media to unveil his first poster from the film. "ANNOUNCEMENT: Delighted to share the first look of my character #RaghavendraRajput from my upcoming five language film," he captioned the post.

Tiger Nageswara Rao, directed by Vamsee, is based on actual rumours and is set against the evocative background of the 1970s. Along with Ravi Teja, Anupam Kher, and Murali Sharma, Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bhardwaj will also star in the film. The film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal through his company Abhishek Agarwal Arts. This pan-India film, co-produced by Mayank Singhaniya and Archana Agarwal, will be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi on October 20 to coincide with Dussehra.