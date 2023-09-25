TIGER 3 YRF TO KICKSTART PROMOTIONAL CAMPAIGN WITH TIGER KA MESSAGE FOR THE SALMAN KHAN KATRINA KAIF STARRER

Hyderabad: Social media has been swamped with queries regarding the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3 over the past few months. And now, it has been reported that Aditya Chopra will unveil 'Tiger Ka Message', a video that serves as a precursor to the Tiger 3 trailer, on YRF's Foundation Day, the birth anniversary of the iconic director Yash Chopra. The Tiger 3 promotional campaign will also begin on September 27, 2023, as the movie is all set for a major release this Diwali.

The video is reportedly a prelude to the Tiger 3 trailer. Salman Khan will portray the agent Tiger, who will be delivering a significant message. The source stated that Salman Khan is the "OG" of the franchise and has significantly shaped how big it has become today and all eyes are now on Tiger 3 to disclose the upcoming set of events from the YRF Spy Universe. The source further shared that Tiger 3 is expected to be sky-high.

The source further added that it's the fifth installment of the YRF Spy Universe, and the audience is now invested in watching the characters of this franchise develop through the life stories of three great spies - Tiger, Kabir, and Pathaan. Tiger 3 follows the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, which will continue to deliver on its promise of being an unrivaled thrilling action entertainer.