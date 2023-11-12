TIGER 3 X REVIEW TWITTERATI IMPRESSED AS SALMAN KHAN PACKS A PUNCH CALL IT GIGANTIC BLOCKBUSTER

Hyderabad: Today is Diwali, and it also marks the release of Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film features Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. This power-packed action film is the third installment in the Tiger franchise. As the highly anticipated movie hit the screens on Sunday, fans gathered outside theatres, adding to the festive ambience as they celebrated the arrival of their beloved superstars on the big screen.

On this significant November 12, as the curtains rose for the early morning nationwide shows of Tiger 3, fans couldn't contain their excitement, turning the event into a joyous celebration. Videos circulating on social media captured the festive spirit, with one lively scene showing fans gathered together, dancing to the rhythmic beats of dhol, with a towering cutout of Salman Khan as the backdrop.

Now, reviews have also started pouring in. Many Salman Khan fans took to X to share their feedback on the film. However, the internet seems divided with fans calling it a gigantic blockbuster and film goers calls it a copy of Pathaan and other spy movies.

Tiger 3, a crucial addition to the Spy Universe curated by Aditya Chopra, carries forward the narrative from its predecessors: Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Emraan Hashmi plays a substantial role, further enriching the already star-studded cast.