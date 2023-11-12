Tiger 3 X review: Twitterati impressed as Salman Khan packs a punch, call it 'gigantic blockbuster'
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: Today is Diwali, and it also marks the release of Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film features Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. This power-packed action film is the third installment in the Tiger franchise. As the highly anticipated movie hit the screens on Sunday, fans gathered outside theatres, adding to the festive ambience as they celebrated the arrival of their beloved superstars on the big screen.
Bas TIGER TIGER TIGER 🔥🥁 #BHAIDarshan Jiyo @BeingSalmanKhan BHAIJAAN we Love you ❤ #Tiger3FirstDayFirstShow | #Tiger3 the roar of SALMANIA is the #Tiger3Review all about 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zSfetDq8Vb— Kanha. (@SalmanSLegacy) November 12, 2023
On this significant November 12, as the curtains rose for the early morning nationwide shows of Tiger 3, fans couldn't contain their excitement, turning the event into a joyous celebration. Videos circulating on social media captured the festive spirit, with one lively scene showing fans gathered together, dancing to the rhythmic beats of dhol, with a towering cutout of Salman Khan as the backdrop.
Now, reviews have also started pouring in. Many Salman Khan fans took to X to share their feedback on the film. However, the internet seems divided with fans calling it a gigantic blockbuster and film goers calls it a copy of Pathaan and other spy movies.
#Tiger3Review - Interval ⭐⭐⭐⭐— nalla insaan (@_nalla_insaan_) November 12, 2023
A Gigantic Blockbuster, lot of Action, lot of Twist and Turn, Surprises , Patriotic , Emotion, All of actors entry and phenomenal Interval Block 🔥#SalmanKhan Soul of the movie, his actions and expression is Top level.#KatrinaKaif #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/aIhb8T538U
#Tiger3— C A P (@Karthik49752719) November 12, 2023
Average First half Followed by below average Second Half ✅
Movie is copy paste of pathaan and other Spy movies 👍
Most of the dialogues and action sceenes are very cringe
Weakest filim if the spy universe, Villain also weak ✅
Overall Nothing impressed 1.75 ⭐ pic.twitter.com/zPKkjneXf0
I give to ⭐⭐🌟(2.5) Saw #Tiger3…I didn’t like the film— GujjuAkkians (@bhavnagarichho1) November 12, 2023
Considering #SalmanKhan stardom + Franchise + Diwali Holidays + Spy Universe + #ShahRukhKhan + #HritikRoshan cameo film will turn out to be a SUPER SUCCESS in terms of BOX OFFICE….
(₹400cr - ₹500cr Expected) pic.twitter.com/mztP0gh72D
Maneesh Sharma Maan Gye guru— 𝔻𝕒𝕣𝕜 𝕊𝕙𝕒𝕕𝕠𝕨 (@RahulRyonn) November 12, 2023
🙏🙏🙏
Yahi toh Chahiye Tha
Full Mass ,Sab Record Todega Ye Tiger
Baap Of All Spy Films 🔥🔥💥🔥💥#Tiger3 #Tiger3Review
This has more twists than all the films of the Race franchise put together. #Tiger3 #NowWatching— Shomini Sen (@shominisen) November 12, 2023
Tiger 3, a crucial addition to the Spy Universe curated by Aditya Chopra, carries forward the narrative from its predecessors: Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Emraan Hashmi plays a substantial role, further enriching the already star-studded cast.
Creating anticipation for its grand release, the movie tantalized fans with the chart-topping track "Leke Prabhu Ka Naam," featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a dynamic and colorful dance number. Now, as the film takes center stage in theaters starting today, it promises to enthrall audiences during the Diwali festivities.