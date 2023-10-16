Hyderabad: The official trailer for the upcoming action thriller flick Tiger 3 was released on Monday. The internet is going crazy over the trailer as Salman is back on screens reprising his role as Tiger in the much-anticipated YRF spyverse flick. Salman fans took to Twitter (now known as X) to express their excitement as trailer grosses over 3 million views in just 105 minutes.

Salman Khan took to Instagram to provide a sneak peek of the trailer, captioning it, "Tiger se dushmani sabko bhaari padti hai. It's personal this time! Watch the #Tiger3Trailer right now. #Tiger3 will be released in theatres on November 12th. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu."

The actioner is directed by Maneesh Sharma and stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in prominent roles. The trailer depicted Salman as Tiger, India's best agent, attempting to safeguard his family and the country from an enemy (played by Emraan Hashmi) seeking personal vengeance for his family's tragedy.

The trailer also showed Katrina Kaif in action mode, and Emraan's face was revealed at the conclusion. The Selfiee actor is seen with long hair and a thick beard. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer is due to hit theatres this Diwali, and the trailer has just added to the excitement. While viewers enjoyed Salman and Katrina's action scenes, it was Emraan Hashmi's subtle villain looks that stole the show.

Emraan Hashmi is poised to face Salman Khan in Tiger, and despite the fact that he didn't feature in the trailer for a long time, fans are eager for their epic face-off. Netizens took to X (Twitter) to express their excitement for the clash. Reacting to the trailer, a social media user wrote: "Tiger finally got a worthy opponent. Bring it on Emraan, bring it on. #Tiger3Trailer"