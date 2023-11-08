Hyderabad: A number of Bollywood celebrities graced their presence at Ramesh Taurani's pre-Diwali bash in Mumbai. All the famous stars, including Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra among others, showed up at the party looking their best in traditional outfits. Superstar Salman Khan made a late entrance to the event, sporting an all-yellow ensemble.

Salman Khan decided to ditch the traditional outfit and opted for a yellow shirt, which he paired with distressed jeans. A video shows Salman beaming with joy as he poses for the paparazzi. Meanwhile, his co-star Katrina Kaif arrived at the event in a brown traditional outfit. She looked gorgeous in the sequined attire, complemented by her signature makeup look and radiant smile. She completed her look with minimal jewelry, and a bindi, and let her hair loose.

Sidharth Malhotra arrived in black ethnic attire with an embroidered vest, while Varun Dhawan accompanied him wearing a blue kurta. Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh turned up in twinning ivory outfits. Nushrratt Bharuccha caught everyone's attention with her pink and orange lehenga, embellished with intricate mirror work.

Starkid Shanaya Kapoor attended the event accompanied by her parents, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. Among others present were Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Pooja Hegde, Maneish Paul, Punit Malhotra, Ishaan Khatter, Huma Qureshi, Karishma Tanna, Rohit Saraf, Pulkit Samrat, and Kriti Kharbanda. Film producer Anand Pandit also arrived with his wife, Roopa Pandit.

Coming back to Katrina and Salman, their highly anticipated film Tiger 3 is all set to release on November 12, coinciding with this year's Diwali celebrations. This marks a significant milestone as it is the first Hindi film in decades to have its premiere on a Sunday. Tiger 3 is part of the YRF SPY Universe, joining the ranks of Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.